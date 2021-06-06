Kerckhoff, Alice Gardner

passed away unexpectedly and peacefully on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Wife for 71 years of the late Arthur Frank Kerckhoff Jr.; mother of Arthur F. Kerckhoff III, Anne Kerckhoff Wolter (Doug) and Bettye Y. Kerckhoff; grandmother of Alice Marie Wolter Henry (Kevin), D. Gardner Wolter, Christie K. Vatterott (Greg), Arthur F. Kerckhoff IV (Molly) and Stephen B. Kerckhoff (Jen); great-grandmother of 10; sister of Annette Gardner Lasley and the late Gloria Gardner Wilkinson.

Services: A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to The American Stroke Association, PO Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692, or to the charity of one's choice.

