Alice Gardner Kerckhoff
FUNERAL HOME
Lupton Chapel - St. Louis
7233 Delmar Blvd.
Saint Louis, MO

Kerckhoff, Alice Gardner

passed away unexpectedly and peacefully on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Wife for 71 years of the late Arthur Frank Kerckhoff Jr.; mother of Arthur F. Kerckhoff III, Anne Kerckhoff Wolter (Doug) and Bettye Y. Kerckhoff; grandmother of Alice Marie Wolter Henry (Kevin), D. Gardner Wolter, Christie K. Vatterott (Greg), Arthur F. Kerckhoff IV (Molly) and Stephen B. Kerckhoff (Jen); great-grandmother of 10; sister of Annette Gardner Lasley and the late Gloria Gardner Wilkinson.

Services: A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to The American Stroke Association, PO Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692, or to the charity of one's choice.

A SERVICE OF

THE LUPTON CHAPEL



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Lupton Chapel - St. Louis
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
5 Entries
Anne, My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family!
Berrien Tedford
June 8, 2021
Art, We are so sorry for your loss. Take care of yourself!
Paul & Helen Hawkins
June 8, 2021
I am so very sorry for your loss. Thoughts and prayers for you and your family.
Carla Moore-Trostel
Other
June 7, 2021
I am truly sorry to hear of the loss of your mother. Please accept my condolences and may my prayers help comfort you. May God give her eternal rest and give the family strength during this difficult time. <3 With love, Dana
Dana Benbenek
June 7, 2021
Anne, very sorry to hear of your moms passing. Praying for you and your family.
Rose Biondi
June 6, 2021
