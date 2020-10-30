Menu
Alice Marie Mertz

Mertz, Alice Marie

(nee Young), baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection, Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at the age of 82.

Beloved wife for 63 years of Donald W. Mertz; loving mother of Jeanne (Don) Sweigart, Dan (Tracey), Dana (Mario) Coronado, Lisa (Chuck) Kaiser, Kathy (Jim) Clement, and Steve (Shelly); sister of Pete Young and Eleanor Newell; grandmother of 17; great-grandmother of 8; dear aunt, cousin, and friend. Alice was preceded in death by her parents, Melvin and Margaret Young, brothers Bob, Mel, Joe, Doc, and John, and sister Peggy.

Alice had a passion for her family and never tired of spending time together. She enjoyed playing golf, volunteering with the Ballwin historical society and her church.

Services: Funeral from the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Monday, 10:30 a.m. to Holy Infant Catholic Church, Ballwin for 11:00 a.m. Mass. Interment St. Peter Cemetery. If desired, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or American Lung Association. Visitation Sunday 3-7 p.m. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
1
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd, Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
Nov
2
Funeral
10:30a.m.
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd, Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
Nov
2
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
Holy Infant Catholic Church
, Ballwin, Missouri
