Mertz, Alice Marie

(nee Young), baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection, Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at the age of 82.

Beloved wife for 63 years of Donald W. Mertz; loving mother of Jeanne (Don) Sweigart, Dan (Tracey), Dana (Mario) Coronado, Lisa (Chuck) Kaiser, Kathy (Jim) Clement, and Steve (Shelly); sister of Pete Young and Eleanor Newell; grandmother of 17; great-grandmother of 8; dear aunt, cousin, and friend. Alice was preceded in death by her parents, Melvin and Margaret Young, brothers Bob, Mel, Joe, Doc, and John, and sister Peggy.

Alice had a passion for her family and never tired of spending time together. She enjoyed playing golf, volunteering with the Ballwin historical society and her church.

Services: Funeral from the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Monday, 10:30 a.m. to Holy Infant Catholic Church, Ballwin for 11:00 a.m. Mass. Interment St. Peter Cemetery. If desired, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or American Lung Association. Visitation Sunday 3-7 p.m. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.