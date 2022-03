Myers, Alice Elizabeth (nee Schaffner)

96, Passed away on Tues., Sept 7th, 2021. Wife of the late Stanley L. Myers; mother of Michelle (Sid) Schuman; grandmother to Heidi (Cindy), Nathan, Aaron (Hallie), Steven and Kevin Schuman; cousin to Dorries Schaffner, and friend to many.

Services: Committal Service Mon., Sept 13th at 1:45 p.m. at Jefferson Barracks.