Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Allan R. Schindler
FUNERAL HOME
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home - South County Chapel
4830 Lemay Ferry Rd
Saint Louis, MO

Schindler, Allan R.

Allan R. Schindler passed away on May 30, 2021, at the age of 76. Born in Perryville, MO, Allan is the son of the late Clarence and Stella (Moll) Schindler and is survived by his brother, Duane Schindler (Karen). Allan met the love of his life, Susan, at Southeast Missouri State University. They were married for 52 years and enjoyed traveling during their retirement. Together, they had two children, Matthew A. Schindler (Christy) and Jason R. Schindler (Kendra), and two granddaughters, Mia and Heidi.

Allan was an educator and school administrator in the Mehlville School District and SCOPE for 49 years. He received his Bachelor of Arts from Southeast Missouri State University, his Master of Arts from the University of Missouri at St. Louis, and his Ph.D. from St. Louis University.

Services: Visitation is 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, June 11, at John L Ziegenhein & Sons South County, 4830 Lemay Ferry Rd, St. Louis, MO 63129. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital or Gateway Greening would be appreciated.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
11
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home - South County Chapel
4830 Lemay Ferry Rd, Saint Louis, MO
Jun
11
Service
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons South County
4830 Lemay Ferry Rd, St. Louis, MO
Funeral services provided by:
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home - South County Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
8 Entries
So sorry for the family's loss. I grew up on the same country road as Allan and he worked with my late husband when we were all at SEMO. He was in my wedding party.
Norma Tarrillion Prall
School
June 16, 2021
Dear Sue, We are so sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. Love, Brian & Nancy
Brian & Nancy Balsman
Family
June 12, 2021
Dr. Schindler was so compassionate when I started Oakville Sr High as a transfer student. He made the transition seamless and entertaining. I ran into him a few times over the next 35 years and he always remembered me with a personal story. He was truly a treasure and positively impacted many lives.
Patty Lamoureux
School
June 8, 2021
My deepest sympathies to your family. Mr Schindler was my principal when I attended high school. He was a very fair and wonderful leader in the education world.
Lisa Erxleben - Lamon
School
June 7, 2021
Sue, we are so sorry to hear this. We remember lots of fun times although we haven´t seen you recently. Hugs........
Anne and Marty Page
Friend
June 7, 2021
I remember sitting in education classes at SEMO with Allan and Susan in 1966. Then he became our administrator at OSH. I admired the way he fought to provide the best education for all kids. I am so sorry to hear of his passing.
Bonnie Davis
June 6, 2021
Offering condolences to the family. Al was a caring principal at OHS and a dedicated leader at Central Office.
Carol Robinson
Work
June 6, 2021
So sorry to hear of this news. He was a straight shooter as an administrator, and I appreciated that.
David Meador
June 6, 2021
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results