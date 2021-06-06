Schindler, Allan R.

Allan R. Schindler passed away on May 30, 2021, at the age of 76. Born in Perryville, MO, Allan is the son of the late Clarence and Stella (Moll) Schindler and is survived by his brother, Duane Schindler (Karen). Allan met the love of his life, Susan, at Southeast Missouri State University. They were married for 52 years and enjoyed traveling during their retirement. Together, they had two children, Matthew A. Schindler (Christy) and Jason R. Schindler (Kendra), and two granddaughters, Mia and Heidi.

Allan was an educator and school administrator in the Mehlville School District and SCOPE for 49 years. He received his Bachelor of Arts from Southeast Missouri State University, his Master of Arts from the University of Missouri at St. Louis, and his Ph.D. from St. Louis University.

Services: Visitation is 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, June 11, at John L Ziegenhein & Sons South County, 4830 Lemay Ferry Rd, St. Louis, MO 63129. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital or Gateway Greening would be appreciated.