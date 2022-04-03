Menu
Allen J. "Al" Eise

Eise, Allen J. "Al"

fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Wed., March 30, 2022. Beloved husband of Betty L. Eise (nee Beverungen), dear father and father-in-law of John (Louise), Joseph (Jennifer), and Daniel (Mitzi), dear grandfather "Opa" of Justin, Jessica, Laura, Curtis, Kaitlyn and Alyssa, dear great-grandfather of Ari, dear son of the late Roy and Mae Eise, dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend. Past Grand Knight of Cardinal Ritter Council 6500, 4th degree member of St. Louis Assembly, Boeing Company retiree, USAF Korean War veteran and long-time volunteer.

Services: Visitation and funeral Mass will be held Thurs., April 7 at St. Agnes Home, 10341 Manchester Rd., 63122. Visitation at 9 a.m. with the Mass to follow at 10 a.m. Interment Jefferson Barracks Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Augustine Catholic Church, National Multiple Sclerosis Society, or St. Agnes Home.

KRIEGSHAUSER BROTHERS



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 3, 2022.
