Nelson, Allen Raymond & Nelson, Delphine St. Claire Cobb

Delphine St. Claire Cobb Nelson and Allen Raymond Nelson both passed away in Florissant MO after 68 extraordinary years of marriage. Delphine (Tallie) was born in S. Carolina on May 11, 1930 and passed away on Feb. 11, 2021. Allen was born in Wisconsin on April 15, 1933 and passed away March 3, 2021. They were survived by 6 children, Jamie, Donald, Patti, David, Diane and Jeanne. They were also survived by 15 grand- children and 17 great-grand- children. One grandson preceded them in death.

Services: Family services at Jefferson Barracks April 15.