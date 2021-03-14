Menu
Allen and Delphine Nelson
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021

Nelson, Allen Raymond & Nelson, Delphine St. Claire Cobb

Delphine St. Claire Cobb Nelson and Allen Raymond Nelson both passed away in Florissant MO after 68 extraordinary years of marriage. Delphine (Tallie) was born in S. Carolina on May 11, 1930 and passed away on Feb. 11, 2021. Allen was born in Wisconsin on April 15, 1933 and passed away March 3, 2021. They were survived by 6 children, Jamie, Donald, Patti, David, Diane and Jeanne. They were also survived by 15 grand- children and 17 great-grand- children. One grandson preceded them in death.

Services: Family services at Jefferson Barracks April 15.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 14, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
6 Entries
So sorry to hear about both, such nice people and great friends of me and John(deceased) . We had great times on all our travels.
Sue Burns
May 21, 2021
Loved y'all more then you might know
Jamie Nelson
March 22, 2021
So sorry to hear AL and Tallie passed away. They were great fun to be with and AL was a special friend to all in the Austin Healey club.
John Lore
March 16, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Al and Tallie were a wonderful couple. Good memories of them at Austin Healey events.
Dorothy Plotky
March 16, 2021
So sorry to hear AL and Tallie passed away. They were great friends and members of the Austin Healey club.
John Lore
March 16, 2021
We have many fond memories of Al and Tallie at local and national Austin Healey events. Wonderful couple.
Bob and Jean McElwee
March 14, 2021
