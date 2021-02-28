Mantese, Alma

fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, passed away peacefully with her sons by her side on Friday, February 19, 2021, at the age of 97.

Alma was the beloved wife of the late Larry Mantese; devoted mother of Gary Mantese and Mark Mantese; cherished grandmother of four; sister-in-law of Vito Mantese and Gino Giacomello; and a dear friend to many in her lifetime.

Services: A Memorial

Service will take place in May. Please visit www.hoffmeistercolonial.com or call 314-832-7770 for information.