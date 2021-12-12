Menu
Alois Joseph "Al" Baechle
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
14960 Manchester Road
Ballwin, MO

Baechle, Alois "Al" Joseph

Was welcomed to heaven on December 9, 2021, by his dearly beloved wife, Mary Jane, and two of his children, Mary and Michael Baechle.

He is survived by his daughters, Jane Green and Kathleen (Kurt) Scaturro; grandchildren, Amie, Simone, Kyle and Sarah. He is also survived by a sister, nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.

Services: Funeral from the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Wednesday, December 15, 2021 9:45 a.m. to St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church for 10:30 a.m. Mass. Interment in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery to follow at 12:30 p.m. Visitation: Tuesday 4-8 p.m. For an extended biography and to share memories and condolences please visit www.Schrader.com.




Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
14
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
MO
Dec
15
Funeral
9:45a.m.
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
14960 Manchester Road , Ballwin, MO
Dec
15
Funeral Mass
10:30a.m.
St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church
MO
Dec
15
Interment
12:30p.m.
Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery
MO
I'll always remember him as Uncle Wish. When he was younger he always looked so nice in his sweater and smoking his pipe, a little smile on his face. As a child I always wondered what the inside joke was. Funny what you remember. I was so happy when he was able to attend my Mom's (Collette) 90th birthday party a few years back. It was great to see all the brothers and sister together again. Our love and sympathy goes out to all the surviving family. A sweet soul has been lost. ~Marilyn (Fenwick) and Sam
Marilyn Fenwick
Family
December 17, 2021
He was a lovely man.
Jeffrey Baechle
Family
December 14, 2021
So sorry to hear about the passing of your father! We are keeping the family in our thoughts and prayers.
Bob and Jane Wilding
Friend
December 12, 2021
Jane and Amy—-we are so sorry about Al! We have all lost a wonderful, kind and gentle soul. We’re happy he is at peace and with your mom now.but what a hole has been left in the hearts of all of us left behind. We will miss our IHOP breakfasts and long conversations. Our hearts go out to both of you. Tom and Pat Jokerst
Tom & Pat Jokerst
Friend
December 11, 2021
