Baechle, Alois "Al" Joseph

Was welcomed to heaven on December 9, 2021, by his dearly beloved wife, Mary Jane, and two of his children, Mary and Michael Baechle.

He is survived by his daughters, Jane Green and Kathleen (Kurt) Scaturro; grandchildren, Amie, Simone, Kyle and Sarah. He is also survived by a sister, nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.

Services: Funeral from the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Wednesday, December 15, 2021 9:45 a.m. to St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church for 10:30 a.m. Mass. Interment in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery to follow at 12:30 p.m. Visitation: Tuesday 4-8 p.m. For an extended biography and to share memories and condolences please visit www.Schrader.com.