Aloysius "Al" Bourisaw
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
Saint Louis, MO

Bourisaw, Aloysius "Al"

passed away on the morning of September 4, 2021. Al is survived by his wife Evelyn of 55 years, daughters Jennifer (Chris) Hoefke, Heather (Brian) Wood, brother Gary (Laura) Bourisaw, and grandchildren Emilia Hoefke and Dean Wood. Al was a loving husband, father, friend, and the best "Papa" to his two grandchildren.

Al was a retired superintendent of the Hancock Place School District. He loved to fly fish and spent countless hours tying his own flies. In 2016, Al was able to go on his dream fly fishing trip to Argentina. He was a member of Ozark Fly Fishers, Federation of Fly Fishing, and North Arkansas Fly Fishers where he developed life-long friendships.

Al loved the outdoors, watching sports, reading, and spending time with his family. Being with his grandchildren was his greatest joy!

Al was a Vietnam War Veteran. He was an Army Staff Sergeant, 9th Infantry Division.

Services: A Memorial Gathering will be held at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., on Saturday, September 11, from 1-4 p.m. with military honors at 4 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to the Missouri Conservation Department and the Animal Protective Association (APA).




Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
11
Memorial Gathering
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road (at Butler Hill), Saint Louis, MO
Sep
11
Service
4:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road (at Butler Hill), Saint Louis, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Al was not only a fellow Ozark fly fisher but a great friend and mentor as well. Always willing to help and share his knowledge of the sport. My prayers are with the family. He definitely will be missed. God bless.
John and Joy Tymony
Friend
September 8, 2021
I had Mr. Bourisaw for freshman algebra and junior trigonometry over fifty years ago at Augustinian Academy when he was just beginning his career as an educator. He was an outstanding man and an excellent teacher. He was totally commited to his profession. Deepest sympathy to the Bourisaw family.
Bernie McDonnell
September 8, 2021
