Bourisaw, Aloysius "Al"

passed away on the morning of September 4, 2021. Al is survived by his wife Evelyn of 55 years, daughters Jennifer (Chris) Hoefke, Heather (Brian) Wood, brother Gary (Laura) Bourisaw, and grandchildren Emilia Hoefke and Dean Wood. Al was a loving husband, father, friend, and the best "Papa" to his two grandchildren.

Al was a retired superintendent of the Hancock Place School District. He loved to fly fish and spent countless hours tying his own flies. In 2016, Al was able to go on his dream fly fishing trip to Argentina. He was a member of Ozark Fly Fishers, Federation of Fly Fishing, and North Arkansas Fly Fishers where he developed life-long friendships.

Al loved the outdoors, watching sports, reading, and spending time with his family. Being with his grandchildren was his greatest joy!

Al was a Vietnam War Veteran. He was an Army Staff Sergeant, 9th Infantry Division.

Services: A Memorial Gathering will be held at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., on Saturday, September 11, from 1-4 p.m. with military honors at 4 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to the Missouri Conservation Department and the Animal Protective Association (APA).