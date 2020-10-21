Chrismer, Alvena Agnes

(nee Tucker), 104, passed away on October 17, 2020. She was born the daughter of John F. and Celia (nee Eckenfels) Tucker in St. Louis, MO. She married John Chrismer on February 3, 1951. Survivors include two nieces, Roxie Bauer of Chula Vista, CA and Miriam (John) Estrada of Rosemead, CA; one nephew, Corbett Baer of Lake Forest, CA; three cousins: Audrey (nee Neiner) (the late William) Muenz of St. Louis, MO; Harry Neiner of St. Louis, MO; and Marilyn Westenberger of St. Peters, MO. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Celia, sister Eileen, brother Joseph (Bud), and husband John.

Mrs. Chrismer lived in the St. Louis area her entire life. She was an accomplished seamstress for many years. She was a devoted member of Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church. She and her husband loved to host gatherings for their friends and families, including dancing to quite a record collection. She was also a certified beautician, and had a beauty parlor in her basement.

During the latter half of her life, Mrs. Chrismer took up line dancing with her friends. She could cut a rug in high heeled shoes like you would not believe! She was a member of league bowling, and had many friends. She had a love for owls, an amazing sense of humor, and a love for people and life.

Services: Visitation Saturday, October 24, 10:00 a.m. until Service 12:00 NOON at HUTCHENS Mortuary, 675 Graham Rd. (Florissant). Interment Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Holy Name of Jesus and/or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.