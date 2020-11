Wittner, Alvin J.

96, surrounded by his loving family on Oct. 25, 2020. Beloved husband of 73 yrs. to Shirley (nee: Delohi); loving father of Steve Wittner and Sharon (Denver) Davis; cherished grandfather of 3; great-grandfather of 6; dear uncle, cousin and friend of many.

Services: Visitation, Mon., Nov. 2nd 10 a.m. till the time of Service 11:30 a.m. at HUTCHENS Mortuary, Florissant. Interment Oak Grove Cemetery with Military Honors.