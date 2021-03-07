Nissenbaum, Alvin

March 3, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Eileen Nissenbaum for 71 years. Dear father of the late Steven Nissenbaum and Arthur (Erica Chick) Nissenbaum. Loving grandfather of Laura (Andrew) Slabin, Jennifer (TJ) Chase, Travis (Kimberly Hunley) Nissenbaum, and Andrea (Zachary Bradley) Nissenbaum. Beloved great-grandfather of Sienna, Leo, Cody, Zoe, and Miles. Loving brother of the late Marvin (the late Ellen) Nissenbaum, the late Sissye (the late George) Moll and Jerry (the late Norma) Nissenbaum. Our dear uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Due to COVID-19, the service for Alvin will be a private family service. Contributions in his memory may be made to Evelyn's House (www.bjchospice.org/evelyns-house) or to the Maurice Rich Youth Maccabi Scholarship Fund (jccstl.com).

