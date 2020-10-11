Menu
Amalea Furla Adzick

Adzick, Amalea Furla

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Saturday, October 10, 2020.

Beloved wife of the late Michael Adzick; dear mother of Maria Adzick Montani (Charles Jr.) and Candy Adzick Caciolo (Paul); dear grandmother of Michael Adzick Montani (Dr. Caroline Nguyen); Charles Andrew Montani and Paul Caciolo Jr.; dear great-grandmother of Kayla Grace and Sophia Rose Montani; dear sister, cousin, aunt and friend.

Services: Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Church of the Immacolata, 8900 Clayton Rd. at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, October 13, 2020. Visitation at church from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. preceding Mass. Private interment Calvary Cemetery. Masses or contributions to a charity of your choice appreciated. On-line condolences on the Lupton website.

Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 11, 2020.
