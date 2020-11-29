Kekelis, Amy Marie

of St. Charles, Missouri, passed away on June 26, 2020 of natural causes.

Amy was predeceased by her husband of 28 years, Jayson Kekelis just 6 months earlier.

Her sudden passing has left a void in the lives of many, primarily her sons, Tyler (Lauren) Kekelis and Kody (Megan Laboube) Kekelis, mother Janet (Dale) Ghiglioni, father Stanley Lovelace, brother Adam Lovelace, sisters Holly, Lindsay and Ashley Lovelace, Goddaughter Abigale Ebenstein, mother-in-law Rosine (David) Kekelis, and sister-in-law Kendra Kekelis (Edward) Hartman. She will be missed by her many nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles, friends and co-workers, not to mention her two Yellow Labs, Finn and Angus.

After years of raising her Boys, Amy went back to school and earned a degree as an Xray Technician. She worked at Missouri Baptist Hospital for many years and had recently taken a position at Barnes West County Hospital in their Orthopedics Department.

Amy was many things to many people, but she will be remembered first and foremost for her love of Family, her strength of character, amazing cooking, her Holiday 'spreads', artistic and delicious baked goods, and her compassion for animals.