Piskulich, Amy Louise

age 52, Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Tuesday, December 7, 2021. Beloved daughter of Mary and the late Joseph Piskulich; dear sister of John (Kim) Piskulich; loving aunt of Reese and Mia Piskulich. Our dear niece, cousin and friend.

Services: Memorial Mass at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, Tuesday, December 14, 10 a.m. Memorials to National MS Society Gateway Area, 12125 Woodcrest Executive Dr., Suite 230, (63141) appreciated. Kutis So. Co.