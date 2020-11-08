Bollen, Andrew "Andy" "Bud" III

82, of West Bend was called home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Froedtert Hospital, West Bend.

Due to current circumstances, a private service will be held for Bud at St. John's Lutheran Church, West Bend. The service will be recorded and posted to the funeral home website.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Bud's name to St. John's Lutheran Church or School, or a charity of your choice is appreciated by the family.

