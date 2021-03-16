Rice, Andrew Edwards

44, Fortified with the Sacraments of the Catholic Church, March 13, 2021. Loving husband of Amber Rice (nee Booth), beloved father of Adelaide Marie Rice, dear son of Gerald and Maryann Rice, dear brother of Julia Le (Steven) and Ellen White (Patrick), uncle, son-in-law, brother-in-law and friend to very many.

Andy was larger than life. He was exceptionally good at everything - being an extraordinary husband and dad, golfing, boating, water skiing, ice skating, owning and operating Rice Painting Company, and so much more. He had innumerable friends who loved him. He was there for anyone who needed a favor, advice, a good laugh, or help of any kind. He was the one in any crowd to whom everyone was drawn. Andy will forever be remembered for the incredible person he was and for his focus on the important things in life - family, friends, love, happiness, and living this life to the fullest.

Services: Visitation 4-8 p.m. March 18 at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Road, Kirkwood, MO 63122. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. March 19 at Ste. Genevieve du Bois Catholic Church, 1575 N. Woodlawn Ave, St Louis, MO 63122. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Adelaide Marie Rice c/o Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Rd., Kirkwood, MO 63122.

