Andrew Edwards Rice
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 Manchester Rd.
Kirkwood, MO

Rice, Andrew Edwards

44, Fortified with the Sacraments of the Catholic Church, March 13, 2021. Loving husband of Amber Rice (nee Booth), beloved father of Adelaide Marie Rice, dear son of Gerald and Maryann Rice, dear brother of Julia Le (Steven) and Ellen White (Patrick), uncle, son-in-law, brother-in-law and friend to very many.

Andy was larger than life. He was exceptionally good at everything - being an extraordinary husband and dad, golfing, boating, water skiing, ice skating, owning and operating Rice Painting Company, and so much more. He had innumerable friends who loved him. He was there for anyone who needed a favor, advice, a good laugh, or help of any kind. He was the one in any crowd to whom everyone was drawn. Andy will forever be remembered for the incredible person he was and for his focus on the important things in life - family, friends, love, happiness, and living this life to the fullest.

Services: Visitation 4-8 p.m. March 18 at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Road, Kirkwood, MO 63122. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. March 19 at Ste. Genevieve du Bois Catholic Church, 1575 N. Woodlawn Ave, St Louis, MO 63122. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Adelaide Marie Rice c/o Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Rd., Kirkwood, MO 63122.

www.boppchapel.com


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
18
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bopp Chapel
10610 Manchester Rd., Kirkwood, MO
Mar
19
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
Ste. Genevieve du Bois
1575 N. Woodlawn Ave., Warson Woods, MO
BOPP CHAPEL
I just heard of Andy´s passing. I am very sad for your family to experience this. I am a client of Rice Paining for years.
Julie Picco
March 31, 2021
Diane Martin
March 21, 2021
God got another great one! Prayers and sympathy´s to you all.
Diane Martin
March 21, 2021
Please accept our sincere condolences on the loss of Andrew. We are so saddened to hear this news. We only knew him a short time, but our son Tony respected him as a boss and always enjoyed talking with him about music. Your family is on our thoughts and prayers.
Tom and Larkin Skalas
March 17, 2021
Andy will be dearly missed. I worked with Andy for a decade plus, was his neighbor in dog town and did countless jobs with his company. My most heartfelt compassion goes out to his family and loved ones affected. Most Sincerely.
Chris McAvin
March 16, 2021
