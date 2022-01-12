Lombardo Jr., Angelo

fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church on January 10th, 2022. He is preceded in death by his parents, Angelo and Anna (nee Mascheri) Lombardo, his wife LaVerne Lombardo, and his siblings Gus, Lee, Tom and Carmen.

Loving companion of Joan Schaffer. Dear father of Angelo Lombardo, and Vic (Peggy) Lombardo. Cherished grandfather of Angelo, Vic (Jordan), and Dominic.

Services: A visitation will be held Friday, January 14th, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. at HUTCHENS MORTUARY, 675 Graham Road, Florissant, MO, 63031. Burial to immediately follow at CALVARY CEMETERY, 5239 West Florissant Ave., St. Louis, MO 63115.