Trapasso, Angelo

80, Asleep in Jesus on 11/29. Loving husband of Janet (nee Marrano); father of Scott and Lynn Trapasso, and Lois (Don) Dodson; grandfather of Jacob (Whitney), Sarah, Jayne, Nathan, and Amelia Dodson; great-grandfather of Leah Dodson-Ward; brother of Michel (the late Virginia) Trapasso, Rose Marie (the late Lester) Stevenson, and the late Daniel (Rosalie) Trapasso; son of the late Michel and the late Mary Jane (nee Zarro); dear brother in law, uncle, cousin, and friend to many. Memorials may be made to the Missouri Council of the Blind.

Services: Visitation Fri. 12/4 from 9 a.m. until the time of Service at 10 a.m., both at Evangelical Full Gospel Assembly Church (11011 Tesson Ferry Rd, Affton, MO 63123). Interment private.