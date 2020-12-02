Menu
Search
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Angelo Trapasso

Trapasso, Angelo

80, Asleep in Jesus on 11/29. Loving husband of Janet (nee Marrano); father of Scott and Lynn Trapasso, and Lois (Don) Dodson; grandfather of Jacob (Whitney), Sarah, Jayne, Nathan, and Amelia Dodson; great-grandfather of Leah Dodson-Ward; brother of Michel (the late Virginia) Trapasso, Rose Marie (the late Lester) Stevenson, and the late Daniel (Rosalie) Trapasso; son of the late Michel and the late Mary Jane (nee Zarro); dear brother in law, uncle, cousin, and friend to many. Memorials may be made to the Missouri Council of the Blind.

Services: Visitation Fri. 12/4 from 9 a.m. until the time of Service at 10 a.m., both at Evangelical Full Gospel Assembly Church (11011 Tesson Ferry Rd, Affton, MO 63123). Interment private.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
9:00a.m.
Evangelical Full Gospel Assembly Church
11011 Tesson Ferry Rd, Affton, Missouri
Dec
4
Service
10:00a.m.
Evangelical Full Gospel Assembly Church
11011 Tesson Ferry Rd, Affton, Missouri
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.