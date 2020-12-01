Adam, Anita Dreher

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, died peacefully in her home with her beloved husband, Eugene Adam, by her side on Saturday, November 28th.

Anita was born in 1929 in St. Louis, Missouri to the late Joseph and Shirley Dreher.

Anita is a devoted mother of Fabienne Vincel, Lucian Vincel (Scott Hendel), the late Shannon Vincel, and the late Gretchen Fuldner. She is the cherished grandmother of Alexandra Holekamp (Tom Streib), Lindsay Saxerud (Terrence), Jonathan Hemmann (Kori), and Jordan Kostial (Brett). She is also blessed with her three great-grandchildren, Courtney & McKenna Hemmann and Logan Kostial.

Anita was the epitome of elegance. She was an accomplished opera singer and performed in popular venues around St. Louis. She loved spending time with her family and her loyal Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, aptly named K.C.

Anita will be sorely missed by all who were fortunate enough to know her. Her beauty and charm were beyond compare, and her loved ones will hold her memory dearly.

Services: A Funeral Mass will be conducted at St. Clement of Rome, 1510 Bopp Rd., Des Peres on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 11 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions greatly appreciated to Opera Theater of St. Louis or Stray Rescue. No visitation. Condolences invited online at www.luptonchapel.com

A Service

Of

Lupton Chapel