Mom, you gave us love so unconditionally every day of your life. You taught us many things through out our lives. You taught us to care, share, love, and be kind in all we do. Your disciplined reading of the Bible encouraged be greatly. You had many beautiful gifts which showcased your creativity and imagination. I know you wanted to be a nun but I'm glad you weren't. I had a wonderful talk with your sister Helen yesterday. She had a trip down memory lane. She thinks your a great sister. She remembers watching the Humpty Dumpty clock go backwards which gave you both so many laughs. She enjoyed playing in the leaves and just sitting on the front porch watching the rain. She remembers the many times you would read to her. She enjoyed roller skating in the basement. She went with you to church everyday. She enjoyed singing with you at first masses for new priests, and also sing at funerals, weddings, and operettas. She appreciated your Christmas tree trimming skills. Your mom always kept the house smelling scrumptious with plenty fresh food baking. And when dinner was over she remembers citing times tables to keep your math skills sharp. Perhaps you got most of your creativity skills from your mom because you won first prize at a costume party. Your mom made you beautiful dress with hearts all over it. Thanks for all you did for us.



with much love,

Bill

William Brais Son September 24, 2021