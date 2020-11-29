Wilhite, Ann Douglass

74, passed away peacefully at home in Ann Arbor, Michigan, on November 20, 2020, with Clayton Wilhite, her husband of 50 years, by her side. After growing up in Dayton, Ohio, Ann met Clayton while studying for her Liberal Arts degree from the University of Michigan. They married on June 27, 1970, and immediately began to travel the world while pursuing Clayton's advertising Industry career. Over the years, this pursuit brought them to Australia and England, as well as Chicago, New York, and Washington D.C. They left England for St. Louis, where Clayton served as Chairman of the St. Louis office of D'Arcy MacManus Masius Advertising. They returned to live in Ann Arbor in 1998.

Ann was an avid student, a dedicated horticulturalist, and a talented pianist, soloing with the Dayton Symphony Orchestra at the age of 14. She also expressed her love of music by serving on nonprofit boards, including the Friends of Opera Theater of St. Louis and the University Musical Society at the University of Michigan. In addition to taking courses in landscape architecture everywhere she lived, Ann served as Chairman of the Board of the Friends of Opal Creek, and was involved with the Royal Oak Society, the Library of American Landscape History, and the St. Louis and Ann Arbor chapters of the Garden Club of America. Interspersed with these interests Ann served senior volunteer positions in Gerald Ford's 1976 and George H. W. Bush's 1992 presidential campaigns.

Ann is survived by her husband, Clayton Wilhite, her brother, Tom Douglass (Betsy), her sister, Elizabeth Douglas Bobro (Greg), sister-in-law Mary Post, brother-in-law James Wilhite (Ellen), eleven nieces and nephews, and twelve great-nieces and nephews. Ann is preceded in death by her sister Janet Douglass and brother-in-law Michael Post.

Services: In light of the pandemic, a memorial service is being planned for spring 2021. In lieu of flowers, consider making a contribution to the Library of American Landscape History (PO Box 1323, Amherst, MA. 01004-1323) or the charity of your choice, in Ann's name.