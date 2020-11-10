Grief can be so hard, but our special memories will help us cope. Remembering you and your cute laugh, and your Irish eyes always smiling. Thank you for all the wonderful childhood memories and family vacations we had. They are truly cherished in our hearts. I am grateful I was able to spend so much time with you the past few years. I’ll always have those memories of just you and I listening to music and laughing.

I love you mama,

Love, Gina

Gina Asher Daughter November 9, 2020