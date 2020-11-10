(nee Doran) Fri., Nov. 6, 2020. Beloved wife of Ken Winkler. Funeral Mass at Incarnate Word Church, Thur., Nov. 12 at 11:30 a.m. with visitation at church from 10-11:30 a.m. See www.osfuneralhomes.com for full obituary.
Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
12
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:30a.m.
Incarnate Word Catholic Church
13416 Olive Blvd, Chesterfield, Missouri
Nov
12
Funeral Mass
11:30a.m.
Incarnate Word Catholic Church
13416 Olive Blvd, Chesterfield, Missouri
GUEST BOOK
1 Entry
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories will help us cope. Remembering you and your cute laugh, and your Irish eyes always smiling. Thank you for all the wonderful childhood memories and family vacations we had. They are truly cherished in our hearts. I am grateful I was able to spend so much time with you the past few years. I’ll always have those memories of just you and I listening to music and laughing. I love you mama, Love, Gina