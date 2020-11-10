Menu
Search
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Ann Marie "Nancy" Winkler
1936 - 2020
BORN
September 15, 1936
DIED
November 6, 2020

Winkler, Ann Marie 'Nancy'

(nee Doran) Fri., Nov. 6, 2020. Beloved wife of Ken Winkler. Funeral Mass at Incarnate Word Church, Thur., Nov. 12 at 11:30 a.m. with visitation at church from 10-11:30 a.m. See www.osfuneralhomes.com for full obituary.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
12
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:30a.m.
Incarnate Word Catholic Church
13416 Olive Blvd, Chesterfield, Missouri
Nov
12
Funeral Mass
11:30a.m.
Incarnate Word Catholic Church
13416 Olive Blvd, Chesterfield, Missouri
Funeral services provided by:
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - Creve Coeur
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories will help us cope. Remembering you and your cute laugh, and your Irish eyes always smiling. Thank you for all the wonderful childhood memories and family vacations we had. They are truly cherished in our hearts. I am grateful I was able to spend so much time with you the past few years. I’ll always have those memories of just you and I listening to music and laughing.
I love you mama,
Love, Gina
Gina Asher
Daughter
November 9, 2020