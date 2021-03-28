Menu
Anna L. Barnes
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
Saint Louis, MO

Barnes, Anna L.

(nee Spinelli) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Wed., March 24, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Edwin E. Barnes; Loving mother of Paula Munder and the late Michael (Denise) Barnes; adoring grandmother of Elizabeth (Thomas) Zink, Adam (Shailly) Barnes, Brian Twenter, Kathleen (Travis) Bunton, Eve Munder, Megan Barnes and Penelope Munder; dearest great-grandmother of 10, aunt, great-aunt and friend of many. Services: Visitation Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Mon., March 29, 9 a.m. until funeral service 9:30 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Contributions to American Heart Association or Alzheimer's Association appreciated.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
29
Visitation
9:00a.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
Mar
29
Funeral service
9:30a.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So very sorry for your loss. I loved both Lil and Ed so very much. Will miss them both.
Michael Strader
March 30, 2021
