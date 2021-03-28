Barnes, Anna L.

(nee Spinelli) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Wed., March 24, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Edwin E. Barnes; Loving mother of Paula Munder and the late Michael (Denise) Barnes; adoring grandmother of Elizabeth (Thomas) Zink, Adam (Shailly) Barnes, Brian Twenter, Kathleen (Travis) Bunton, Eve Munder, Megan Barnes and Penelope Munder; dearest great-grandmother of 10, aunt, great-aunt and friend of many. Services: Visitation Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Mon., March 29, 9 a.m. until funeral service 9:30 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Contributions to American Heart Association or Alzheimer's Association appreciated.