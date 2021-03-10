Buneta, Anna E.

(nee Diviki), Asleep in Jesus on Fri. 3/5/21 at age 97. Beloved wife of the late Paul Buneta; dear daughter of the late Rudolph and Anna Diviki; dear sister of the late Rudolph J. (Belle) Diviki; dear aunt to Kelly Ann (Keith) Baker and Karen Bonnie (Steve) Sonnenberg; friend to many. Member of St. Lucas Ev. Lutheran Church. Memorials to St. Lucas Ev. Lutheran Church.

Services: Visit Fri. 3/12 from 9 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m.,, both at John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home (7027 Gravois Ave). Private interment at Jefferson Barracks Nat'l Cemetery.