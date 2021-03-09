Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Anna "Lorene" Hana
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
Saint Louis, MO

Hana, Anna 'Lorene'

(nee Winebarger) born February 16, 1930, asleep in Jesus on Sunday, March 7, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years Elmer Hana and son-in-law Denis Janisse. Loving mother to Margaret (James) Smith and Linda (Hank) Wall; cherished grandmother of Laura (Mike) Waldmann, Chad (Bridget) Smith, Jason (Malinda) Janisse and Joshua (Melanie) Janisse; dear great-grandmother to Jacob Waldmann, Evan and Chloe Smith, Ella, William, James and Gracelyn Janisse; dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.

One of her greatest loves was spending the day golfing with her many golf buddies.

Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Thursday, March 11, 9:30 a.m. Interment at JB National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Jude's or the charity of your choice appreciated. Visitation Wednesday, 5-8 p.m.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 9, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
10
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
Mar
11
Funeral
9:30a.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Our hearts and thoughts go out to you guys. I´ve visited with your mom at all the family gatherings for the last 40 plus years. I will miss seeing her.
Cathy Kunst
March 10, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results