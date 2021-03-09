Hana, Anna 'Lorene'

(nee Winebarger) born February 16, 1930, asleep in Jesus on Sunday, March 7, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years Elmer Hana and son-in-law Denis Janisse. Loving mother to Margaret (James) Smith and Linda (Hank) Wall; cherished grandmother of Laura (Mike) Waldmann, Chad (Bridget) Smith, Jason (Malinda) Janisse and Joshua (Melanie) Janisse; dear great-grandmother to Jacob Waldmann, Evan and Chloe Smith, Ella, William, James and Gracelyn Janisse; dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.

One of her greatest loves was spending the day golfing with her many golf buddies.

Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Thursday, March 11, 9:30 a.m. Interment at JB National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Jude's or the charity of your choice appreciated. Visitation Wednesday, 5-8 p.m.