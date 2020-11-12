Harnacker, Anna

Monday November 9, 2020. Beloved wife of Frank Harnacker for 69 years; dear mother of Richard (Lisa) Harnacker, the late Linda Harnacker and Monica (Sidney) LeGrand; loving grandmother of Nicole (Michael) Shaw, and Emily (Brandon) Nienaber; dear great-grandmother of Anna and Alex Shaw and Paxton Nienaber; dear sister of Elisabeth Josef and sister-in-law of John (Linda) Harnacker; dear aunt, cousin and friend.

Anna immigrated to the U.S. in 1952 from Austria at the age of 19 with her husband Frank. She resided in St. Louis for 68 years.

Services: Visitation Friday, November 13, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. at JOHN L. ZIEGENHEIN & SONS SOUTH COUNTY, 4830 Lemay Ferry Road. Mass on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 8 a.m., St. Matthias The Apostle Catholic Church. Interment at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial may be given to Pony Bird, Inc.