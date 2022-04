Loehnig, Anna Veronika

(nee Pollmann) 92, Fortified with the Holy Sacraments, 2/9/21. Beloved wife of the late Leo Loehnig; loving mother of Leo W. and Mark (Patti) Loehnig; cherished Oma of Katie (Neal) McCormick, Christina (Tom) Rankin, Anna and Margaret; 'Tik Tok Oma' of Quinn and Rhys McCormick; dearest relative and friend to many. Funeral Mass on Fri, 3/19/21, 11 a.m. at St. Simon the Apostle. Contributions to Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital.