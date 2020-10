Although I only met Mrs McIntyre once, I have known so much about her through Pat. I LOVE to hear stories of Annie!!! Through them, she has influenced my life— showing how to put ‘The Good Lord, husband, and family and others first. Such rich, rewarding priorities!



Your beautiful family is not only WILDLY BLESSED because of your Dad and Mom—but their legacy is a SPILLING-OVER BLESSING to all who know you!

Jeanne Lafser Friend October 17, 2020