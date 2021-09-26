Rambo, Anna Kathleen "Kathy"

(nee Murray), 73, of St. Louis died unexpectedly on September 18, 2021. She is survived by her loving husband of 36 years, Earnest O. Rambo, Jr., daughter Caitlin Shortal (Ryan), and siblings Barkley Murray, Cliff Murray, and Peggy Matson.

A gifted musician and accomplished pianist, she earned a music degree from Arkansas Polytechnic College and did graduate studies in music at the University of Iowa. She retired from Southwestern Bell/AT&T after almost 40 years of service.

Services: A memorial visitation will be held at Bopp Chapel in Kirkwood on October 8th from 6-8pm. www.boppchapel.com