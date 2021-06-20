Menu
Anna Frances Szydlowski
Leesman Funeral Home - Columbia
218 South Metter Ave
Columbia, IL

Szydlowski, Anna Frances

93 years, of Saint Louis, MO, passed away on June 16, 2021 at Evelyn's House, Creve Coeur, MO. She was born October 18, 1927, in Columbia, IL. She was the daughter of the late William, and Alvina, nee, Mueller, Herrmann. She was married to the love of her life, George Szydlowski on March 5, 1977, in St. Louis, MO. He passed away December 31, 2003.

Services: Visitation will be Friday, June 25, 2021, from 10:00 am - 11:00 am at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Columbia, IL. Funeral mass will follow visitation at 11:00 am, at church with Fr. Carl Scherrer officiating. Private interment will take place in the Calvery Cemetery, St. Louis, MO.

Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
25
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
411 Palmer Road, Columbia
Jun
25
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
411 Palmer Road, Columbia
Leesman Funeral Home - Columbia
