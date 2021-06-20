Szydlowski, Anna Frances

93 years, of Saint Louis, MO, passed away on June 16, 2021 at Evelyn's House, Creve Coeur, MO. She was born October 18, 1927, in Columbia, IL. She was the daughter of the late William, and Alvina, nee, Mueller, Herrmann. She was married to the love of her life, George Szydlowski on March 5, 1977, in St. Louis, MO. He passed away December 31, 2003.

Services: Visitation will be Friday, June 25, 2021, from 10:00 am - 11:00 am at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Columbia, IL. Funeral mass will follow visitation at 11:00 am, at church with Fr. Carl Scherrer officiating. Private interment will take place in the Calvery Cemetery, St. Louis, MO.

For more information, please access our website, www.leesmanfuneralhome.com. Leesman Funeral Home, Columbia, IL, handled arrangements.