Hagene, Annalee

(nee Ryan), age 88, Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Tuesday, October 27, 2020.

Beloved wife of the late Eugene Hagene. Dear Mother of John (Libby) Hagene; grandmother of Bridget Hagene. Dear aunt, cousin, and friend.

Services: No public visitation. Interment at Sacred Heart Cemetery, family only. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Incarnate Word Academy or Academy of the Sacred Heart. On-line guestbook at www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com