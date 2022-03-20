Nelson, Anne Blair

fortified by the Holy Mother

Church, passed away March 12,

2022.

Anne was the granddaughter of Marie Benoist Bryan and Francis T. Bryan III. She is preceded in death by her husband Earl Nelson, her mother, Marie Louise Bryan Blair, her father, John B. Blair and stepmother Betty Watkins Blair.

Anne married Earl Nelson in 1977 and is survived by his 2 sons, Steve Nelson of Kansas City and Tom Nelson of Springfield, MO, 8 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She loved spending time with her family together boating, water skiing and cooking fresh fish at the house on Lake of the Ozarks. Anne graduated from Washington University in 1968.

As well as her immediate family, she is survived by her sister, Kelly Blair Zimmerman, her aunt, Eugenia Bryan Thoma and many fond cousins of the Neuhoff, Thoma, Lane, and Blair families.

Anne was very creative. She enjoyed and excelled at playing classical piano and was a gifted wordsmith. She loved creating works in pastel, watercolor and petit point. Anne was an active member in the parishes of Holy Innocents and Sts. Peter and Paul in St. Louis where she sang in the choirs. For 10 years she and Earl enjoyed being docents at the St. Louis Zoo and she was a supporter of the Humane Society. She rescued and loved many cats over the years and built a beautiful green garden space at her home. Anne was a lover of people and animals and will be missed by many friends, grandchildren, cousins and neighbors. A special thank-you to the care givers at Mason Pointe on M3, and LLS Hospice whose vigilante care made her final weeks more pleasant. As a 14 year successful kidney transplant recipient, Anne chose to donate her body to St. Louis University Medical School. A

memorial service will be held at a later date.