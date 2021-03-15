My prayers to the family of Anne. She was an angel on earth. She will always be loved and missed. She helped me through my journey becoming Catholic and her faith and love true inspiration to all who knew her. She treated me like a Mom.
Teresa sellers
March 17, 2021
Edie Blue
March 16, 2021
As a former neighbor of Anne at Fairwinds, I offer my prayers and sympathy to the family. Anne was always very kind to everyone, extremely well dressed, beautiful and a delight to know. You always felt better after a conversation with her as she was a spiritual and loving person
Elaine Rodery
March 16, 2021
Anne and her husband Don were close friends of my parents John and Irene Greenleaf when they lived in Colorado Springs. I appreciated all the prayers Anne said for me. She was a blessing to us all.
Patricia Clayton
March 15, 2021
My sympathy goes out to Anne's family. As a former resident of Fairwinds River's Edge, I knew her to be dedicated to her family and one of the kindest and sweetest members of the community.