Seyer, Anne Rebecca

(nee Fenton), born May 21st, 1934, age 87, of Saint Margaret Mary Alacoque Parish, Oakville, MO passed away peacefully June 1, 2021. Preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Bob Seyer and survived by her 8 children: Bob (Debbie) Seyer, Annette Seyer (Robert Jekel; deceased), Nina Foshe (Kevin), Ben Seyer, Geni Metzger (Mark), Chuck Seyer (Jennifer), Rusty Seyer (Karen), Kay Westrich (Dave) and 21 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.

Anne graduated high school in Murray, Kentucky and went on to pursue her degree in teaching from St. Mary-of-the-Woods College in Indiana, graduating in 1955. After graduation, Anne began teaching 5th grade at Reavis Elementary School in Affton, MO and continued teaching until their 1st child was born in 1959. Anne and Bob were married on August 23, 1958 at St. Leo's Catholic Church in Murray, Kentucky.

Anne was involved in St. Margaret Mary Alacoque's Scouting Program alongside her husband, Bob. In later years, she became involved with the Martha's at SMMA. She was a piano teacher for most of her grandchildren and many other children in the area.

Anne enjoyed traveling with Bob and spent a great deal of those travels with their children and family.

Services: Visitation on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Kutis Funeral Home, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., St. Louis, MO 63129. Funeral Mass on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Catholic Church, 4900 Ringer Road, St. Louis, MO 63129 with immediate departure to Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery for burial. The Funeral Mass will be live streamed from the Church website at https://smmaparish.org/

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent in her name to St Jude Children's Research Hospital "in Memory of Anne (Fenton) Seyer" https://fundraising.stjude.org/site/TR/GiftFunds/GiftFunds?px=7069821&pg=personal&fr_id=39300