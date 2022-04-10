Stader, Anne M.

(nee Wolowicz), daughter of the late Boleslaw and Stefania (nee Tarasiewicz) Wolowicz died on April 8, 2022.

She was born in Philadelphia on April 17, 1920 but lived most of her life in Perkasie, PA. She was the widow of the late William J. Stader II. Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Marie Sloan, and a son, William J. Stader III with whom she lived in Fort Lauderdale, FL, after retiring from a career in nursing which she practiced locally and in the Philadelphia area.

She is survived by a daughter, Joan, wife of Steven Wozniak of Ballwin, MO, with whom she lived after the passing of her son. She is also survived by a granddaughter, Eugenie, wife of Brad Billet and a great-granddaughter, Mila Billet of Malvern, PA. She was a member of Holy Infant Catholic Church in Ballwin.

Services: Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 445 N. Main Street, Sellersville, PA at a later date. Interment St. Agnes Catholic Church Cemetery (Sellersville, PA).