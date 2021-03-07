de Vera, Anson Estrellas, MD

Joined his wife on her birthday, Thursday, March 4, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Rosemary (nee Jecmen), loving father of Michelle (Rodney Ludwig) de Vera, MD, Dolores de Vera, Rosanne (Jeffrey) Taft, dear grandfather of Zachary and Allison Taft and Grant Ludwig; preceded in death by sister Conchita de Vera, brother Teodulo de Vera, sister Lucrecia Tercero, brother Lubin de Vera; he is survived by his sisters Merope Mejia and Emma Fernandez; loving brother-in-law of Dolores Brewington; dear uncle, brother-in-law, cousin, and friend. Special thanks to John Durlas and Jill Green.

Services: Due to COVID, there will be no visitation and only a private funeral for the immediate family. A celebration of life will be held at a later date to be determined.

In lieu of flowers, please support your local restaurants. And the next time you eat Chinese food or nibble on a mango, remember the smiling Filipino doctor in his shiny red Cardinal jacket. A service of KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL