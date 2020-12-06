Daus, Anthony Daniel, Jr.

Tony was born March 27, 1935 and passed away peacefully on December 2nd at the age of 85 due to complications from COVID-19. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Ann (Jercinovic) and was the devoted father to his five children, Anthony (Carol), the late Christopher (the late Cheryl), Gregory (Helen), Elizabeth and Jennifer (Peter) Crites. He was blessed with 10 grandchildren who loved their Grandfather and will miss him greatly.

A native of St. Louis, Tony grew up in Soulard and attended St. Joseph Croatian Catholic Church, where he met and married Ann. After graduating from St. Louis University, Tony had a successful 55-year sales career in the aerospace industry. He was a great dancer, loved music and enjoyed sharing a meal with family and friends. A trusted friend to many, Tony was always ready to lend a hand or offer words of encouragement. Most of all, Tony was proud of his children and grandchildren, always ready to share their accomplishments and adventures.

At their home in the country, Tony loved to spend long weekends with Ann tending to the 'The Farm' and entertaining family and friends. The farm was the family gathering place, particularly during the holidays where 'Tone' was the master of ceremonies. The annual family reunion at Sam A. Baker State Park will not be the same without him.

Services: Services will be private with a memorial Mass and celebration of life to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to the Multiple System Atrophy Coalition at http://www.msacoalition.org/, 7918 Jones Branch Drive, Suite 300, McLean, Virginia 22102, or a charity of your choice. Arrangements by Bopp Chapel. www.boppchapel.com