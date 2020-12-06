Menu
Search
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Anthony Daniel Daus Jr.
1935 - 2020
BORN
1935
DIED
2020

Daus, Anthony Daniel, Jr.

Tony was born March 27, 1935 and passed away peacefully on December 2nd at the age of 85 due to complications from COVID-19. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Ann (Jercinovic) and was the devoted father to his five children, Anthony (Carol), the late Christopher (the late Cheryl), Gregory (Helen), Elizabeth and Jennifer (Peter) Crites. He was blessed with 10 grandchildren who loved their Grandfather and will miss him greatly.

A native of St. Louis, Tony grew up in Soulard and attended St. Joseph Croatian Catholic Church, where he met and married Ann. After graduating from St. Louis University, Tony had a successful 55-year sales career in the aerospace industry. He was a great dancer, loved music and enjoyed sharing a meal with family and friends. A trusted friend to many, Tony was always ready to lend a hand or offer words of encouragement. Most of all, Tony was proud of his children and grandchildren, always ready to share their accomplishments and adventures.

At their home in the country, Tony loved to spend long weekends with Ann tending to the 'The Farm' and entertaining family and friends. The farm was the family gathering place, particularly during the holidays where 'Tone' was the master of ceremonies. The annual family reunion at Sam A. Baker State Park will not be the same without him.

Services: Services will be private with a memorial Mass and celebration of life to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to the Multiple System Atrophy Coalition at http://www.msacoalition.org/, 7918 Jones Branch Drive, Suite 300, McLean, Virginia 22102, or a charity of your choice. Arrangements by Bopp Chapel. www.boppchapel.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
BOPP CHAPEL
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
3 Entries
Tony was a great friend, neighbor, schoolmate and colleague. Many enjoyable New Years Eve dinners!!! Sympathies to Ann and the family.
Diana and Ray Skubic
December 6, 2020
Dear Ann and the Daus Family, please accept our condolences on the passing of Tony. We will always remember his warm smile and good nature. May he rest in peace.
Matt & Mary Klaric
December 6, 2020
Ann & the Daus Family, We are very sorry for your loss. Tony was one of kind. Your Family is in our thoughts and prayers.
Mike & Eileen Noonan
December 6, 2020