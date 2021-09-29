Menu
Anthony F. End
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
Saint Louis, MO

End, Anthony F.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on Sunday, September 26, 2021. Beloved husband of Janice End (nee Pavlige); loving father of Mike (Debbie), Rich, Terry (Larry) Hunter and Tom End. Proud grandfather of Samantha, Nikolas, Christy, Ryan, Megan, MacKenzie and great-grandfather of Lily; dear brother of Linda (Dan) Bersett.

Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, on Friday, October 1, 9:30 a.m. until Prayers at 10:30 for an 11 a.m. Mass at St. Simon The Apostle Catholic Church. Interment Private. Please do not send flowers per family request.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Visitation
9:30a.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
Oct
1
Prayer Service
10:30a.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
Oct
1
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Simon The Apostle Catholic Church
MO
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
2 Entries
I'm sorry for your loss. Keeping you all in my thoughts and prayers.
Terri Janisch Maddux
September 29, 2021
Sorry for you lost . Our Condolences.
Johnny and Sandy Ray
September 29, 2021
