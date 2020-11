Anthony Paul Abuzeide

1924-2004

Dearly remembered, Tony, for his love, understanding, deep wisdom, generosity, humor, and thoughtfulness. He gave without asking; always there for his family and friends; a brave American who fought bravely for his Country as a tail gunner during World War II; created companies and worked tirelessly for him family. We love, appreciate and miss you always.

So blessed to have had you as a father, grandfather and husband.

Remembered by Your Grateful Family