Raimondo, Anthony Glennon

of St. Louis, MO, and Goodland, FL, passed away on Saturday, March 5, 2022 in Naples, FL.

Husband of the late Sharon Marie Raimondo; son the late Charles Raimondo and Louise Simon Raimondo; brother of Donna D. Murray of Florissant, MO, Louise R. Walton of Troy, MO, Antoinette Grzeskowiak and the late Charles Raimondo, Jr., Vincenza Raimondo and Rosemary R. Rabus; uncle of many nieces and nephews, and special friend to many.

Tony had a long career in the steel supply industry in St. Louis and was the former owner of Crown Steel Inc.

Services: A service to celebrate his life will be held at THE LUPTON CHAPEL, 7233 Delmar Blvd., University City on Saturday, April 16 at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the American Cancer Society.

