Anthony Glennon Raimondo
Raimondo, Anthony Glennon

of St. Louis, MO, and Goodland, FL, passed away on Saturday, March 5, 2022 in Naples, FL.

Husband of the late Sharon Marie Raimondo; son the late Charles Raimondo and Louise Simon Raimondo; brother of Donna D. Murray of Florissant, MO, Louise R. Walton of Troy, MO, Antoinette Grzeskowiak and the late Charles Raimondo, Jr., Vincenza Raimondo and Rosemary R. Rabus; uncle of many nieces and nephews, and special friend to many.

Tony had a long career in the steel supply industry in St. Louis and was the former owner of Crown Steel Inc.

Services: A service to celebrate his life will be held at THE LUPTON CHAPEL, 7233 Delmar Blvd., University City on Saturday, April 16 at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the American Cancer Society.

A SERVICE OF

THE LUPTON CHAPEL



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2022.
I worked (and partied) with Tony for many years ... he was so funny as everyone knows and never a dull moment. Loved you, big T little O :) Rest in Peace my friend
Tom Ferguson
Work
March 21, 2022
So sorry about your brother, Donna.
Kathie Murray Hutcherson
Other
March 20, 2022
My sincere condolences to the family. Tony and Sharon used to come to our restaurant LoRusso´s Cucina quite frequently and my husband enjoyed sitting down and speaking with him and they called each other cuz. My husband passed away just a few days after Tony from complications from ALS and I´m sure they are probably causing some trouble in heaven right now.
Terri LoRusso
Friend
March 20, 2022
So much a part of the Shinkles' lives. It wouldnt have been the same without him. I'm sure he and Brian are together , fishing and telling lies.
Lucy Shinkle
March 20, 2022
Tony had such a big personality! Paul I love your pictures. Here is one that captures my memories of him perfectly!
Maggie Roberts
Friend
March 20, 2022
Paul Kwiatkowski
Friend
March 18, 2022
Paul Kwiatkowski
Friend
March 18, 2022
Tony was my dad. I learned the most important life lesson from him. #1 you aren´t a man if you can´t cook. So for 15 years I was relegated to grating cheese in the kitchen while I got to watch and learn. Too many stories to tell! Thanks Big T small o little n tiny y!
Paul Kwiatkowski
Friend
March 18, 2022
