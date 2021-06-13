Menu
Anthony James "Tony" Schopp
FUNERAL HOME
Hoffmeister South County Chapel
1515 Lemay Ferry Road
Saint Louis, MO

Schopp, Anthony James "Tony"

passed away on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at the age of 97. Beloved husband of the late Doris Schopp (nee Schirmer) and the late Charlotte Schopp (nee Gerrard). Loving father of Judy (John) Pohl, Mark (Diane) Schopp and the late Barbara Catanzaro; loving grandfather of Kevin Catanzaro, Kristin (Jason) Beatty, Katie (Jose) Saldana, Melissa (David) Herring and Tony Schopp; cherished great grandpa of Morgann and Madison Beatty, Joaquin and Giovanni Saldana; our dear uncle, great uncle and friend who will be greatly missed.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Tony's name may be made to Mercy Hospice.

Services: Private graveside services to be held at a later date. Condolences may be offered at www.hoffmeistersouthcounty.com



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 13, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Hoffmeister South County Chapel
