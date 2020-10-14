Vitale, Antonino 'Nino'

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Saturday, October 10, 2020. Beloved husband of Lia Vitale (nee Maniaci) for 53 years; loving father of Gianvito (Anne) Vitale, Sabrina (Vince) DiPiazza and Antonella (Andy) DeSuza; adoring Nonno of Lia, Gabrielle, Blaise, Vincent and Nino; our dearest brother, brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Saturday, October 17, 9:15 a.m. to St. Raphael the Archangel Catholic Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Entombment at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Friday, 4-8 p.m.