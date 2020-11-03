Cammarata, Antonio C. 'Tony'

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Saturday, October 31, 2020, at the age of 67. Beloved son of the late Frank A. and Jennie C. (nee Pupillo) Cammarata; loving brother of Frank J. (Carol) and Antoinette Cammarata, Virginia (Donald) Blum, Madonna (Robert) McFarland and Mary (Mark) Eggers; our dearest uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Visitation at Immacolata Catholic Church (8900 Clayton Rd., 63117) on Thursday, November 5, from 9:30 a.m. until funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Interment at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Vincent Depaul Society or American Diabetes Association appreciated. Due to Covid restrictions, masks are required. KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE.