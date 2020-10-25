Ulz, Arleen C.

(nee Laciny) passed away Friday, October 23, 2020. Beloved wife of the late William C. Ulz; dear mother of David (Laura) Ulz, Cynthia (Richard) Adams, Andrew (Cheryl) Ulz, John (Stacey) Ulz, Robert (Heather) Ulz, Jane (Scott) Reeves and the late Christine (Richard) Larareo; loving grandmother of Nick, Sam, Jordan, Amy, Amanda, Richard, Bryan, William, Jennifer, Megan, Nathan, Cory, Lauren and the late Sara and Mathew; dear aunt of Carol, Mary and the late Joan, Bruce, Bob and Donald; dear great-grandmother, great-aunt, cousin and friend.

Arleen was a member of PEO for 70 years. She was very devoted to the Shephard's Center of Webster Groves/Kirkwood and was one of the oldest living members of Webster Hills United Methodist Church. Through these groups she made many life-long friends. She enjoyed traveling the world, gardening and spending time with her family. Her generosity to her favorite charities was always appreciated. She was the former owner and CEO of Laciny Brothers, Inc. and was proud to be with them to celebrate 100 years in business.

Services: Visitation Thurs., Oct. 29th from 6-8 p.m. at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Rd., Kirkwood. Funeral service will be private. Interment will be private at New St. Marcus Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shepherd's Center, 1320 W. Lockwood Ave. St. Louis, MO 63122 or at www.shepherdscenter-wk.org. www.boppchapel.com