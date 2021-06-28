Beason, Arlene Ann

Arlene was born April 5, 1933 to Ellsworth and Maxine Bailey in Dekalb, Illinois, the youngest of of three children. Arlene grew up in Alton, Illinois and graduated from Alton High School. Shortly after high school, she met the love of her life, Charles Beason, on a blind date, and they were married in October, 1953.

Charlie got a job with Cupples Products in Brentwood, Missouri, and they moved first to Brentwood, and then to the St. Louis West County area, eventually ending up in Manchester for many years. Charlie began to travel a fair amount, so Arlene held down the fort at home, keeping their two sons Steven and Perry in line. She was always very creative in crafts, gardening, and sewing which kept her artistic side busy. As Charlie's work expanded to the international, they lived in Tokyo, Japan for five years. Arlene took advantage of their location to explore much of Asia including China and India, becoming familiar with various cultures and peoples. After returning to the U.S., they continued travelling to different international spots. In her later years, Arlene was very active in PEO (Philanthropic Educational Organization). She developed close friends and was very active in PEO events and fundraisers, providing scholarships for deserving young women around the world.

Although she had not grown up with outdoor activities, Arlene came to love camping and the outdoors, and especially bass fishing, which she shared with her husband and family throughout her life. From humble beginnings in a second-hand red canoe, they eventually worked their way up to a bass boat which she and Charlie enjoyed together long after his retirement. Later in life they travelled throughout the U.S. in search of great places to fish, but their love was always the beautiful lakes of Missouri.

Arlene will be remembered for her love of her husband and family, her creativity, and her lifetime of faith in her Lord Jesus. Arlene passed away peacefully on the morning of June 22, 2021. She is survived by two married sons Perry (Mary Jo) and Steven (Janean), four grandchildren, Jeremiah, Kindra, Bailey, and Christopher, and three great-grandchildren, Beckett, Ryder, and Benjamin.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in her name to the Philanthropic Educational Organization at

https://donations.peointernational.org/peo-donation-star . Please specify the "JD" chapter.

Services: There will be a memorial service held in her honor at Dardenne Presbyterian Church, 7400 South Outer 364, Dardenne Prairie, MO 63368, at 10:00 am on July 6, 2021.