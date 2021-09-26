Menu
Arlene E. Peterson
Peterson, Arlene E.

went to be with her Lord & Savoir on Sunday, September 19, 2021, at the age of 97. Arlene was preceded in death by her husband Charles E. Peterson Jr., children Charles L. Peterson, Terry J. Peterson and grandson Tyler J. Peterson.

Devoted mother of Pete Peterson and Larry (Theresa) Peterson; grandmother of Kim (Ron) Johnston, Terah (Benjamin) Gennaria, and Spencer (Bela Simpson) Peterson; great-grandmother of Molly Johnston, Josephine Johnston.

Services: Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. @ JOHN L. ZIEGENHEIN & SONS SOUTH COUNTY, 4830 Lemay Ferry Road, St. Louis, MO 63129. Services will be held on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 @ 10:00 a.m. @ John L. Ziegenhein & Sons South County. Interment following services at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Memorial donations can be made to the World Bird Sanctuary.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
28
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons South County
4830 Lemay Ferry Rd, St. Louis, MO
Sep
29
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons South County
4830 Lemay Ferry Rd, St. Louis, MO
Sep
29
Interment
11:15a.m.
Jefferson Barracks (National Cemetery)
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
