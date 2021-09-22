Menu
Arlene Bernice Welling

Welling, Arlene Bernice

(nee Sonntag) Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection on Sunday, September 19, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Lance Welling; dear mother of Debbie Brooks (Carl), Sharon Johnson (Mark) and Julie Welling; dear grandmother of Abby, Michael, Becky, Alex, Katie, Dan and Grace; dear sister of Albert Sonntag Jr. (Patricia); our dear great-grandmother, sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend of many. Vis. at Seven Holy Founders Catholic Church on Sat., 9/25, from 9am. until funeral Mass at 10:30am. Int Resurrection Cem. In lieu of flowers, donations to Seven Holy Founders St. Vincent dePaul Society or the Alzheimer's Association of Greater MO appreciated.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Seven Holy Founders Catholic Church
MO
Sep
25
Funeral Mass
10:30a.m.
Seven Holy Founders Catholic Church
MO
