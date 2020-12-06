Menu
Arline E. Fister
1929 - 2020
BORN
September 11, 1929
DIED
November 30, 2020

Fister, Arline E.

(nee Bayer) Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, Mon., Nov. 30, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Henry R. Fister; dear mother and mother-in-law of Greg (Kathy) Fister, Jill (Bill) Eultgen, Kurt (Tammy) Fister, Faye (Jim) Mullholland, and Neal (Fran) Fister; our dear grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, great-aunt and dear friend.

Services: Private services will be held. A live stream of the funeral Mass will be available Wed., Dec 9 at 11:30 a.m. at www.stmonicastl.org. Donations to St. Monica St. Vincent de Paul Society appreciated.

Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home osfuneralhomes.com


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
9
Funeral Mass
11:30a.m.
www.stmonicastl.org
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - Creve Coeur
Arline, dear friend. I know you said you were ready for this but I and I'm sure your families and friends were not. I know you are going to be with Hank. God speed to you. I will cherish your friendship and the time we spent the last few weeks. I will miss you but know you are going to be watching over all your loved ones.
Donna Rybak
Friend
December 3, 2020