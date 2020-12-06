Fister, Arline E.

(nee Bayer) Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, Mon., Nov. 30, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Henry R. Fister; dear mother and mother-in-law of Greg (Kathy) Fister, Jill (Bill) Eultgen, Kurt (Tammy) Fister, Faye (Jim) Mullholland, and Neal (Fran) Fister; our dear grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, great-aunt and dear friend.

Services: Private services will be held. A live stream of the funeral Mass will be available Wed., Dec 9 at 11:30 a.m. at www.stmonicastl.org. Donations to St. Monica St. Vincent de Paul Society appreciated.

Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home osfuneralhomes.com