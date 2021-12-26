Feldmeier, Arnold Frank

of Fenton, Missouri, passed away on Monday, December 20, 2021, at the age of 73, after several months of declining health. Arnold died peacefully at home with his beloved Carol and their daughters by his side.

Arnold was preceded in death by his parents and his granddaughter Lyla. He is survived by his loving bride of 45 years, Carol (nee Hill); daughters Jennifer (Andy) Hickey and Shelley (Chris) Sadler; grandchildren Matthew, Morgan, Nathan, Brenna and Logan; sister Christine (Cecil) Armstrong; nieces Cathy (Tim) Hoffman and Tina Ivanowski (James Petrovic); nephew, cousin and friend to many.

Arnold was born in St. Louis, Missouri on September 5, 1948, to Arnold J. Feldmeier and Dorothea V. (nee Graf). The oldest of two children, he started working in the auto parts industry at the young age of 14 and retired as a successful GM parts rep in 2008. He graduated in 1967 from Lindbergh High School and continued his education at St. Louis Community College Meramec where he met his bride.

Arnold was involved in the Optimist and Lucky 11 Club and an avid fan of Girls Fast-Pitch Softball, golf and Cardinals Baseball and the Manhattan as his beverages of choice.

Services: Funeral at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., St. Louis, MO 63129, on Tues., Dec. 28, 11 a.m. Interment Mount Olive Cemetery. Visitation Mon., 4-8 p.m.